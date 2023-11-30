Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 13?
Will Geno Smith find his way into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Smith has collected 86 rushing yards (7.8 per game) on 28 attempts.
- In 11 games, Smith has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Geno Smith Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|18
|27
|180
|0
|1
|4
|21
|0
Rep Geno Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.