Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Arena. Fancy a wager on Mikheyev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev's plus-minus this season, in 14:10 per game on the ice, is +1.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 19 games this year, Mikheyev has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 19 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mikheyev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 56 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 19 Games 2 12 Points 1 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

