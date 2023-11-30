Will J.T. Miller Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 30?
Can we expect J.T. Miller finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in 13 of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Miller has picked up six goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- Miller's shooting percentage is 25.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|3
|0
|3
|20:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|23:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|20:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 5-2
Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
