The Vancouver Canucks, J.T. Miller among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you're considering a wager on Miller against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

J.T. Miller vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller has averaged 20:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Miller has a goal in 13 games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in 18 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Miller has an assist in 12 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Miller has an implied probability of 69.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 35 Points 6 13 Goals 3 22 Assists 3

