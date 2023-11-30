Can we expect Jamie Oleksiak lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Oleksiak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 23:15 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:26 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:26 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:10 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.