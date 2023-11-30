The Seattle Kraken, including Jared McCann, are in action Thursday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on McCann in the Kraken-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Jared McCann vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

In nine of 23 games this year, McCann has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 23 games this season, McCann has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McCann has an assist in five of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 52.6% that McCann hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of McCann going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 2 14 Points 3 9 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

