Jerami Grant will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last time out, which was on November 27, Grant posted 34 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 114-110 win against the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Grant, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.4 25.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.8 Assists -- 2.3 2.8 PRA -- 29.7 32 PR -- 27.4 29.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.3



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Grant has taken 17.5 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 19.6% and 20.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Grant is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allow 24.8 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers concede 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Jerami Grant vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 32 17 3 2 1 0 2

