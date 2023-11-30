Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Fancy a bet on Eberle? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Eberle vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle's plus-minus this season, in 15:03 per game on the ice, is -4.

Eberle has a goal in three games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Eberle has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eberle Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 20 Games 2 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.