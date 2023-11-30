On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Kailer Yamamoto going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • In three of 23 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:38 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 11:27 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

