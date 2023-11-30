Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. If you're looking for Walker's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Kenneth Walker III and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Walker has rushed for 613 yards on 149 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 17 catches (23 targets) for 173 yards.
Keep an eye on Walker's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Oblique
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Seahawks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|149
|613
|6
|4.1
|23
|17
|173
|1
Walker Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|4
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.