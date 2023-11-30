Pay attention to William Nylander and Oliver Bjorkstrand in particular on Thursday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Maple Leafs (-190)

Maple Leafs (-190) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW

Kraken Players to Watch

Bjorkstrand has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.2 shots per game and shooting 14%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 19 total points (0.8 per game).

Seattle's Vince Dunn has posted 19 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 16 assists.

This season, Seattle's Jaden Schwartz has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 3-3-5 in 12 games this season, conceding 35 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 299 saves and an .895 save percentage, 43rd in the league.

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (27 points), via put up 12 goals and 15 assists.

Auston Matthews is another key contributor for Toronto, with 21 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists.

John Tavares has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 20 games for Toronto.

Ilya Samsonov's record is 4-1-3. He has conceded 31 goals (3.6 goals against average) and recorded 224 saves with an .878% save percentage (58th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.3 Goals Scored 2.78 26th 21st 3.3 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 9th 32 Shots 29.6 23rd 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.3 9th 7th 24.19% Power Play % 21.92% 11th 18th 78.79% Penalty Kill % 75% 25th

