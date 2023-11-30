Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Maple Leafs on November 30, 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on William Nylander, Vince Dunn and others in this outing.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Dunn has totaled three goals and 16 assists in 23 games for Seattle, good for 19 points.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with seven goals and 12 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
Eeli Tolvanen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Eeli Tolvanen has 15 points so far, including five goals and 10 assists.
Tolvanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (27 total points), having put up 12 goals and 15 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 17
|1
|2
|3
|4
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Auston Matthews has 14 goals and seven assists to total 21 points (1.1 per game).
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Penguins
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.