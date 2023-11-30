In the upcoming tilt versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Mark Friedman to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through 17 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

Friedman has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Friedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:57 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 3-1 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Home W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.