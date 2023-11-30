Can we expect Nils Aman finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman 2022-23 stats and insights

Aman scored in four of 68 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Aman produced no points on the power play last season.

Aman averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

