Can we expect Nils Aman finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Aman scored in four of 68 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Aman produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Aman averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
  • The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

