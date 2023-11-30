On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nils Hoglander going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoglander stats and insights

  • In seven of 21 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Hoglander has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 26.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 56 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:39 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:10 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:36 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:49 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.