Should you bet on Noah Fant finding his way into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Fant will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant's stat line shows 19 catches for 261 yards. He posts 26.1 yards per game, having been targeted 24 times.

Fant, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Noah Fant Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0

Rep Noah Fant with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.