On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Noah Juulsen going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

