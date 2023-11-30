Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 30?
Can we anticipate Oliver Bjorkstrand scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- Bjorkstrand has scored in six of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|16:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|14:39
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
