Can we anticipate Oliver Bjorkstrand scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • Bjorkstrand has scored in six of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:17 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

