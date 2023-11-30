On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Phillip Di Giuseppe going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

  • Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:55 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

