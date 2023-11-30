The Vancouver Canucks, with Quinn Hughes, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Canucks-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of +19, while averaging 24:41 on the ice per game.

Hughes has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has a point in 18 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 15 of 23 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 64.5% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 33 Points 6 8 Goals 0 25 Assists 6

