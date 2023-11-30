The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47.5 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Cowboys against the Seahawks is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have led four times, have trailed three times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Cowboys have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time in 11 games this year.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games and have been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have lost the third quarter five times and outscored their opponent six times in 11 games this season.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After 11 games this year, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter seven times and won four times.

In 11 games this year, the Cowboys have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and won eight times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have led five times (3-2 in those games), have trailed five times (2-3), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

The Cowboys have been leading after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in three games (1-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Seahawks have won the second half in four games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Cowboys have won the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.1 points on average in the second half.

