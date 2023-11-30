Seahawks vs. Cowboys Player Props & Odds – Week 13
Dak Prescott will lead the Dallas Cowboys into their game versus the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Trying to make player prop bets? Several of the most prolific contributors for the Cowboys and the Seahawks will have player props available for this contest.
Zach Charbonnet Touchdown Odds
- Charbonnet Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Charbonnet Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|224.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|11.5 (-120)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Rico Dowdle
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|87.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|280.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Jalen Tolbert
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|KaVonte Turpin
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
