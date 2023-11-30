Going into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (8-3), the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:15 PM on Thursday, November 30 at AT&T Stadium.

The Seahawks are coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 31-13.

The Cowboys faced the Washington Commanders in their most recent game, winning 45-10.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Doubtful D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Questionable Dareke Young WR Abdomen Doubtful Abraham Lucas OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Phil Haynes OG Toe Out Will Dissly TE Hip Questionable Leonard Williams DL Ankle Questionable Derick Hall OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Micah Parsons LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dante Fowler Jr. DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jayron Kearse S Back Limited Participation In Practice Tyrus Wheat DE Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Mazi Smith DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are putting up 317.6 total yards per game on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 348.5 total yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

With 20.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, giving up 22.6 points per contest.

With 221.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd, allowing 230.7 passing yards per contest.

In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 26th in the NFL on offense (95.8 rushing yards per game) and 21st on defense (117.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks sport a +2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-9)

Cowboys (-9) Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340)

Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340) Total: 47.5 points

