How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) host the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium and will look to continue a three-game winning streak.
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Seahawks Insights
- This year the Seahawks score 4.0 more points per game (20.8) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).
- The Seahawks collect 41.3 more yards per game (317.6) than the Cowboys allow per outing (276.3).
- This year Seattle rushes for 13.3 fewer yards per game (95.8) than Dallas allows (109.1).
- This season the Seahawks have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (17).
Seahawks Away Performance
- The Seahawks' average points scored (18.6) and conceded (21.0) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 20.8 and 22.6, respectively.
- The Seahawks rack up 300.0 yards per game in away games (17.6 less than their overall average), and concede 332.4 on the road (16.1 less than overall).
- In road games, Seattle accumulates 222.8 passing yards per game and concedes 204.4. That's more than it gains overall (221.8), and less than it allows (230.7).
- The Seahawks' average yards rushing in away games (77.2) is lower than their overall average (95.8). But their average yards allowed away from home (128.0) is higher than overall (117.7).
- The Seahawks convert 30.6% of third downs on the road (0.7% lower than their overall average), and give up 38.3% away from home (5.8% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|W 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 17-16
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|L 31-13
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.