The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) bring a three-game winning streak into a contest versus the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 7.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.

The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Seahawks. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-7.5) 46.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-7.5) 46 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Seattle vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-6-0.

Of 11 Seattle games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Dallas has gone 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 4-1.

Dallas has gone over in seven of its 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

