The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) host the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak.

Cowboys and Seahawks recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Thursday.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 9 46.5 -450 +350

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 46.5 points.

Seattle's games this season have had an average of 44.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Seahawks have put together a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have won one of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +350 odds on them winning this game.

Dallas Cowboys

The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 44.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have registered an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 8-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 88.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, Dallas has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 31.5 1 16.8 3 44.2 5 11 Seahawks 20.8 20 22.6 21 44.1 3 11

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Seattle has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.

In the Seahawks' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 162 points this season (14.7 points per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by 20 points (1.8 per game).

Cowboys

Over its past three games, Dallas has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Dallas has hit the over twice.

The Cowboys have totaled 162 more points than their opponents this season (14.7 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by 20 total points (1.8 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 42.8 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.5 24.6 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 4-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 42.5 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 26.8 25.8 ATS Record 8-3-0 5-0-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

