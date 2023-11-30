The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Teddy Blueger score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blueger stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Blueger scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

Blueger has no points on the power play.

Blueger averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 56 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.