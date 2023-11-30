Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Trail Blazers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-11.5)
|220.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Cavaliers (-12)
|219.5
|-650
|+480
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 111.7 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.
- The Trail Blazers have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 104.8 points per game, 30th in the league, and are allowing 112.5 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.
- These teams average 216.5 points per game combined, 4.0 less than this game's total.
- These two teams surrender 224.7 points per game combined, 4.2 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Cleveland has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Portland has put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.
Trail Blazers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jerami Grant
|21.5
|-115
|23.4
|Shaedon Sharpe
|14.5
|-115
|16.6
|Deandre Ayton
|13.5
|-115
|13.3
Trail Blazers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Trail Blazers
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+1300
|-
