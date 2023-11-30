The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 8.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this season.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this year.

Jabari Walker gets the Trail Blazers 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest while posting 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Donovan Mitchell posts 35.0 points, 5.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 boards per game.

Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per game.

Isaac Okoro puts up 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Trail Blazers 110.5 Points Avg. 104.7 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 46.6% Field Goal % 43.2% 33.6% Three Point % 31.2%

