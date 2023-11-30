The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+. The point total in the matchup is set at 219.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -11.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played nine games this season that have gone over 219.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Portland's contests this season is 217.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Portland has compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread.

The Trail Blazers have come away with five wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +450 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 11 61.1% 111.7 216.5 112.2 224.7 221.7 Trail Blazers 9 52.9% 104.8 216.5 112.5 224.7 223.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.

Portland has performed better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.

The Trail Blazers put up 7.4 fewer points per game (104.8) than the Cavaliers allow (112.2).

Portland has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 8-9 2-1 7-10 Cavaliers 7-11 0-0 10-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Trail Blazers Cavaliers 104.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 4-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.