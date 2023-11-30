Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+. The point total in the matchup is set at 219.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-11.5
|219.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played nine games this season that have gone over 219.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Portland's contests this season is 217.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Portland has compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with five wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +450 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|11
|61.1%
|111.7
|216.5
|112.2
|224.7
|221.7
|Trail Blazers
|9
|52.9%
|104.8
|216.5
|112.5
|224.7
|223.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Trail Blazers have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.
- Portland has performed better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.
- The Trail Blazers put up 7.4 fewer points per game (104.8) than the Cavaliers allow (112.2).
- Portland has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|8-9
|2-1
|7-10
|Cavaliers
|7-11
|0-0
|10-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Cavaliers
|104.8
|111.7
|30
|21
|4-0
|5-6
|3-1
|6-5
|112.5
|112.2
|13
|10
|5-3
|3-2
|4-4
|5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.