The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they ready for their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers took care of business in their last game 114-110 against the Pacers on Monday. Jerami Grant scored a team-best 34 points for the Trail Blazers in the win.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18 2 4 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0 0 0

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Dean Wade: Out (Ankle), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

