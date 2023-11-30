The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 45% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Portland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank seventh.

The Trail Blazers' 104.8 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers give up.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Portland is 3-1.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are putting up fewer points at home (102 per game) than on the road (106.8). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (111.7) than away (113.1).

At home the Trail Blazers are averaging 21.4 assists per game, 0.7 less than on the road (22.1).

Trail Blazers Injuries