Player prop bet odds for Evan Mobley, Jerami Grant and others are listed when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Grant's 23.4 points per game are 1.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

He has grabbed four boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Grant's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -114)

The 13.5-point total set for Deandre Ayton on Thursday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 11.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 16.6 points Shaedon Sharpe scores per game are 2.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (14.5).

He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Sharpe has picked up 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

He has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 16.3 points Mobley has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (16.5).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (10.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -114)

The 28 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 1.5 more than his over/under on Thursday (26.5).

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Mitchell's assists average -- 5.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Thursday's over/under (4.5).

He has hit 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

