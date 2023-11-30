Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) and Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) will square off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Evan Mobley and Deandre Ayton are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers, respectively.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, ROOT Sports NW+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers beat the Pacers on Monday, 114-110. Jerami Grant scored a team-high 34 points (and chipped in three assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 34 7 3 0 3 3 Malcolm Brogdon 24 2 7 0 0 1 Deandre Ayton 22 13 1 1 0 0

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant averages 23.4 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Ayton contributes with 13.3 points per game, plus 11.1 boards and 1.6 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 16.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

The Trail Blazers receive 18.3 points, 4.4 boards and 6.3 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

The Trail Blazers get 7.2 points, 4.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 25.4 3.8 2.8 1 1 3.3 Deandre Ayton 14 8.4 1.6 0.6 0.6 0 Shaedon Sharpe 14.1 5 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.3 Skylar Mays 8.4 2.1 5.5 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jabari Walker 8.6 4.8 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.8

