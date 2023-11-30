Tyler Lockett has a tough matchup when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Cowboys give up 167.2 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Lockett has recorded 575 receiving yards (to average 52.3 per game) and four touchdowns, catching 54 balls on 79 targets.

Lockett vs. the Cowboys

Lockett vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is conceding 167.2 yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL.

The Cowboys have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.3 per game).

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-111)

Lockett Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, Lockett has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lockett has been targeted on 79 of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (21.2% target share).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (74th in league play), averaging 575 yards on 79 passes thrown his way.

Lockett has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 11 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (21.1% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Lockett has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 8 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

