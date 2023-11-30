Will Yanni Gourde Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 30?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yanni Gourde a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Gourde stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
- Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Gourde averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 66 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Gourde recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
