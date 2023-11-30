Will Zach Charbonnet pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has rushed for 308 yards (30.8 per game) on 67 carries.

Charbonnet has also tacked on 23 catches for 103 yards (10.3 per game).

Charbonnet has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 10 games.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0

