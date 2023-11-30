Will Zach Charbonnet Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 13?
Will Zach Charbonnet pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Charbonnet will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Charbonnet has rushed for 308 yards (30.8 per game) on 67 carries.
- Charbonnet has also tacked on 23 catches for 103 yards (10.3 per game).
- Charbonnet has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 10 games.
Zach Charbonnet Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|16
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|9
|46
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|31
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|5
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|4
|8
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|6
|44
|0
|4
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|15
|47
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|14
|47
|0
|4
|11
|0
Rep Zach Charbonnet with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.