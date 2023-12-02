Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. If you'd like to wager on Wennberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:26 on the ice per game.

In three of 24 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Wennberg has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 24 games played.

The implied probability that Wennberg goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 2 10 Points 1 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

