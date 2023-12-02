In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Andrei Kuzmenko to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

