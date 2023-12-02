The Vancouver Canucks, with Andrei Kuzmenko, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. If you're thinking about a bet on Kuzmenko against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 13:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Kuzmenko has a goal in four games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kuzmenko has a point in 12 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Kuzmenko has an assist in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuzmenko's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 21 Games 5 15 Points 2 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

