Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big 12 going into Week 14 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Big 12 Power Rankings

1. Texas

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 12-1

11-1 | 12-1 Odds to Win Big 12: -165

-165 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 57-7 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Oklahoma

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

10-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 69-45 vs TCU

3. Kansas State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Iowa State

4. Kansas

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 49-16 vs Cincinnati

5. Iowa State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 42-35 vs Kansas State

6. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

9-3 | 8-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 40-34 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas Tech

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 57-7 vs Texas

8. West Virginia

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 34-31 vs Baylor

9. TCU

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 69-45 vs Oklahoma

10. UCF

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 27-13 vs Houston

11. BYU

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 40-34 vs Oklahoma State

12. Houston

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-8 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 27-13 vs UCF

13. Baylor

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 34-31 vs West Virginia

14. Cincinnati

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 49-16 vs Kansas

