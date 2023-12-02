Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 2?
Should you wager on Brock Boeser to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Boeser stats and insights
- In 10 of 24 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Boeser has picked up eight goals and two assists on the power play.
- Boeser's shooting percentage is 25.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|24:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
