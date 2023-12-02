Should you wager on Brock Boeser to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In 10 of 24 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Boeser has picked up eight goals and two assists on the power play.

Boeser's shooting percentage is 25.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 20:16 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 19:53 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:26 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 24:21 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

