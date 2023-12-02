Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Boeser in that upcoming Canucks-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Boeser has a goal in 10 games this year out of 24 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Boeser has a point in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Boeser has an assist in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Boeser goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 5 27 Points 0 17 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

