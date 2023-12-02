With Week 14 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 35-7 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 41-0 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Delaware

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-3 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 36-34 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 44-25 vs Maine

5. Elon

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 51-14 vs Hampton

6. Richmond

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-3 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 49-27 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 41-0 vs Albany (NY)

8. William & Mary

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 27-26 vs Richmond

9. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 31-30 vs Towson

10. Towson

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Rhode Island

11. Campbell

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 28-14 vs NC A&T

12. Maine

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 44-25 vs New Hampshire

13. Hampton

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 51-14 vs Elon

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-10 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 28-14 vs Campbell

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-10 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 38-20 vs Albany (NY)

