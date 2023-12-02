As they gear up to take on the Calgary Flames (10-10-3) on Saturday, December 2 at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Carson Soucy D Out Foot

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Canucks Season Insights

With 92 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.

Vancouver gives up 2.5 goals per game (61 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of +31, they lead the league.

Flames Season Insights

Calgary's 68 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -7.

Canucks vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-125) Canucks (+105) 6.5

