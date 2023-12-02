As they gear up to take on the Calgary Flames (10-10-3) on Saturday, December 2 at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Pius Suter C Out Undisclosed
Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body
Tucker Poolman D Out Head
Carson Soucy D Out Foot

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder
Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed
Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights

  • With 92 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.
  • Vancouver gives up 2.5 goals per game (61 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +31, they lead the league.

Flames Season Insights

  • Calgary's 68 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -7.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Flames (-125) Canucks (+105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.