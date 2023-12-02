Canucks vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 2
As they gear up to take on the Calgary Flames (10-10-3) on Saturday, December 2 at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights
- With 92 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.
- Vancouver gives up 2.5 goals per game (61 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +31, they lead the league.
Flames Season Insights
- Calgary's 68 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -7.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-125)
|Canucks (+105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.