How to Watch the Canucks vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (off a win in their last game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.
Watch the action on ESPN+ as the Flames and the Canucks play.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Flames Additional Info
Canucks vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|Canucks
|5-2 CGY
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks concede 2.5 goals per game (61 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 92 goals (3.8 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|24
|13
|23
|36
|12
|10
|54.7%
|Quinn Hughes
|24
|8
|25
|33
|19
|13
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|24
|9
|21
|30
|9
|13
|50.5%
|Brock Boeser
|24
|17
|10
|27
|10
|9
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|24
|2
|21
|23
|21
|5
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 21st in goals against, allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Flames' 68 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Flames have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|23
|5
|10
|15
|9
|15
|54.1%
|Nazem Kadri
|23
|5
|10
|15
|19
|18
|48.5%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|23
|4
|11
|15
|17
|12
|100%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|22
|5
|9
|14
|5
|4
|0%
|Blake Coleman
|23
|6
|7
|13
|12
|13
|42.9%
