The Calgary Flames (off a win in their last game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Canucks vs Flames Additional Info

Canucks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames Canucks 5-2 CGY

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks concede 2.5 goals per game (61 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 92 goals (3.8 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 24 13 23 36 12 10 54.7% Quinn Hughes 24 8 25 33 19 13 - Elias Pettersson 24 9 21 30 9 13 50.5% Brock Boeser 24 17 10 27 10 9 16.7% Filip Hronek 24 2 21 23 21 5 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 21st in goals against, allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Flames' 68 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Flames have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that span.

Flames Key Players