The Calgary Flames (10-10-3) are favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1, +105 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday starts at 10:00 PM ET from Scotiabank Saddledome on ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Canucks vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Flames Betting Trends

Vancouver has played 16 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

In the 11 times this season the Flames have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 5-6 in those games.

This season the Canucks have five wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Calgary is 5-5 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Vancouver has won four of its eight games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.3 3.20 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.20 2.90 1 3.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-6 6-4-0 6.4 3.10 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 2.80 7 21.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

