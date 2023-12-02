Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Calgary Flames play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome -- beginning at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Flames' Elias Lindholm and the Canucks' J.T. Miller.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Flames (-125)

Flames (-125) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is among the top options on offense for Vancouver, with 36 points this season, as he has put up 13 goals and 23 assists in 24 games.

Quinn Hughes' 33 points this season, including eight goals and 25 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vancouver.

This season, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has 30 points, courtesy of nine goals (third on team) and 21 assists (third).

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 4-2-1 this season, compiling 205 saves and allowing 22 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flames Players to Watch

Lindholm is one of Calgary's leading contributors with 15 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Through 23 games, Nazem Kadri has scored five goals and picked up 10 assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau has scored four goals and added 11 assists in 23 games for Calgary.

In seven games, Daniel Vladar's record is 4-2-1. He has conceded 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) and has racked up 173 saves.

Canucks vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 22nd 2.96 Goals Scored 3.83 2nd 17th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.54 6th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.1 27th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 28th 10.96% Power Play % 28.74% 4th 11th 83.56% Penalty Kill % 76% 22nd

