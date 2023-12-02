The Calgary Flames (10-10-3), coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars, host the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Canucks were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 in their most recent game.

Canucks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-125) Canucks (+105) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won five of the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has a record of 4-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Canucks, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Vancouver has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 16 of 24 games this season.

Canucks vs Flames Additional Info

Canucks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 68 (20th) Goals 92 (1st) 75 (21st) Goals Allowed 61 (9th) 8 (28th) Power Play Goals 25 (3rd) 12 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (21st)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Vancouver went 3-6-0 against the spread and 5-5-0 straight up.

Vancouver has gone over the total in six of its past 10 contests.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Canucks' game goal totals average 10.6 goals, 1.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canucks have the league's highest-scoring offense (92 total goals, 3.8 per game).

The Canucks have allowed 2.5 goals per game, 61 total, the ninth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their league-leading goal differential is +31.

