The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Joshua has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 75 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:10 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:34 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:11 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

